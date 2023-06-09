Graduate Trainee: Systems Analyst (Harare)

Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Graduate Trainee - Systems Analyst within our ICT department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop, test systems including processes and procedure documentation.
- Deploy, maintain and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints and databases.
- Develop, analyse, prioritize and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.
- Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements.
- Prepares weekly and monthly operational reports.
- Define and co-ordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process.
- Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed.
- Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
- Minimum of One year experience in Software development and system analysis and support.
- Note: Young candidates aged 28 and below are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " GRADUATE TRAINEE - SYSTEMS ANALYST" on the subject line.
Deadline: 14 June 2023