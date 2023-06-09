Pindula|
EmpowerBank Limited

Graduate Trainee: Systems Analyst (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Jun. 14, 2023
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Graduate Trainee - Systems Analyst within our ICT department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop, test systems including processes and procedure documentation.
  • Deploy, maintain and troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints and databases.
  • Develop, analyse, prioritize and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.
  • Translate highly technical specifications into clear non-technical requirements.
  • Prepares weekly and monthly operational reports.
  • Define and co-ordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process.
  • Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed.
  • Develop and implement maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics and troubleshoot reported errors and alarms.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
  • Minimum of One year experience in Software development and system analysis and support.
  • Note: Young candidates aged 28 and below are encouraged to apply.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " GRADUATE TRAINEE - SYSTEMS ANALYST" on the subject line.

Deadline: 14 June 2023

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

