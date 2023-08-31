Graduate Trainee: Tours Consultant (Harare)
Traverze Travel
Job Description
We are looking for a Graduate trainee to join our team as a Tours Consultant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Research, explore, and study different travel destination options.
- Research destination and travel prices, customs, weather conditions, reviews, etc.
- Research and study clients’ specifications and wishes.
- Suggest suitable travel options that best suit clients' needs.
- Plan and organize trips.
- Book, reserve accommodation, organize rental transportation.
- Inform clients and provide useful travel material.
- Offer and promote different services and offerings.
- Keep learning about the latest industry trends.
- Attend webinars, conferences, and other educational programs.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recent Graduate.
- Degree in Hospitality, Travel, Tourism, Marketing or similar relevant field
- Candidates with rich personal experience in traveling will have an advantage
- Passionate about travel and tourism.
- Excellent knowledge of the latest tourism trends.
- Good understanding of different tourism offerings and options.
- Proficiency in English.
- Knowledge of additional languages is an advantage.
- Good sales and presentation skills.
- Customer-oriented mindset.
- Critical thinker and problem solver.
- Team player.
- Good organizational and time-management skills.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send CVs to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com. Please highlight the position on the subject
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.
Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare
Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw
Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw
Tel: +2634799792/704855
Cel: +263719239230
