Graduate Trainee: Tours Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Graduate trainee to join our team as a Tours Consultant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research, explore, and study different travel destination options.

Research destination and travel prices, customs, weather conditions, reviews, etc.

Research and study clients’ specifications and wishes.

Suggest suitable travel options that best suit clients' needs.

Plan and organize trips.

Book, reserve accommodation, organize rental transportation.

Inform clients and provide useful travel material.

Offer and promote different services and offerings.

Keep learning about the latest industry trends.

Attend webinars, conferences, and other educational programs.

Build and maintain relationships with clients.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent Graduate.

Degree in Hospitality, Travel, Tourism, Marketing or similar relevant field

Candidates with rich personal experience in traveling will have an advantage

Passionate about travel and tourism.

Excellent knowledge of the latest tourism trends.

Good understanding of different tourism offerings and options.

Proficiency in English.

Knowledge of additional languages is an advantage.

Good sales and presentation skills.

Customer-oriented mindset.

Critical thinker and problem solver.

Team player.

Good organizational and time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send CVs to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com. Please highlight the position on the subject

Deadline: 01 September 2023