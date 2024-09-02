Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Underwriting/Business Development (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Sep. 04, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Graduate on a Trainee programme - As an employee in a formal development program or scheme, the focus is to develop in the field of management or leadership in order to be prepared for a first-line (Team Leader) management position. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through others, over periods of 24 months and must be below the age of 26. This role is responsible for performing only compliance monitoring work.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Uses specialist technical knowledge to assess risk for business and/or specific products (Underwriter)./ Uses specialist technical knowledge to evaluate and manage the validity of contracts and determine and manage the liability of claims (Assessor). 
  • Determines, selects and accepts risk and/or liability on behalf of the organisation. 
  • Evaluates proposals and medical / financial evidence against business rules and practices. 
  • Exercises discretion in decision making within standardised practice.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management  (Required).
  • Skills: Accountability, Business, Business Rules, Business Transactions, Claims Management, Compliance Monitoring, Contracts, Customer Service, Decision Making, Insurance, Leadership, Management Reporting, Monitoring Plans, Monthly Reporting, People Management, Regulations, Results-Oriented, Risk Management, Supervision, Technical Knowledge, Underwriting, Working Papers, Work Schedules.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 04 September 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Graduate Trainee - Risk Engineer/ Motor Assessor (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Nurse Aide Trainee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Laboratory Scientist Graduate Trainee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Civil Engineering Graduate Trainee (Tsholotsho)

Deadline:
Tsholotsho Rural District Council
Tsholotsho Rural District Council

Information Technology Graduate Intern (Tsholotsho)

Deadline:
CMED (Private) Limited
CMED (Private) Limited

Internal Audit Graduate Trainee (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback