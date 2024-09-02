Graduate Trainee - Underwriting/Business Development (Harare)

Job Description

Graduate on a Trainee programme - As an employee in a formal development program or scheme, the focus is to develop in the field of management or leadership in order to be prepared for a first-line (Team Leader) management position. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through others, over periods of 24 months and must be below the age of 26. This role is responsible for performing only compliance monitoring work.

Duties and Responsibilities

Uses specialist technical knowledge to assess risk for business and/or specific products (Underwriter)./ Uses specialist technical knowledge to evaluate and manage the validity of contracts and determine and manage the liability of claims (Assessor).

Determines, selects and accepts risk and/or liability on behalf of the organisation.

Evaluates proposals and medical / financial evidence against business rules and practices.

Exercises discretion in decision making within standardised practice.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Commerce Honours Insurance And Risk Management (Required).

Skills: Accountability, Business, Business Rules, Business Transactions, Claims Management, Compliance Monitoring, Contracts, Customer Service, Decision Making, Insurance, Leadership, Management Reporting, Monitoring Plans, Monthly Reporting, People Management, Regulations, Results-Oriented, Risk Management, Supervision, Technical Knowledge, Underwriting, Working Papers, Work Schedules.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Deadline: 04 September 2024