Epworth Local Board

Graduate Trainees: Finance Department x2

Epworth Local Board
Oct. 27, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts that have arisen at Epworth Local Board.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting or equivalent.
  • Part 3 CIS, ACCA, CIMA or/ SAAA is an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of Pastel system or any other accounting package.
  • Clean criminal record. Remuneration package will be disclosed to shortlisted applicants. 

Other

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly indicating the post applied for, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae; Certified copies of Academic and Professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Board Secretary

Epworth Local Board

P.O Box EP180

EPWORTH

1038 Off Chiremba Road 

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 27 October 2023

Epworth Local Board

