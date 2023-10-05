Graduate Trainees: Finance Department x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts that have arisen at Epworth Local Board.

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or equivalent.

Part 3 CIS, ACCA, CIMA or/ SAAA is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Pastel system or any other accounting package.

Clean criminal record. Remuneration package will be disclosed to shortlisted applicants.

Applications in envelopes clearly indicating the post applied for, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae; Certified copies of Academic and Professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Board Secretary