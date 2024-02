Graduate Trainees: Food Science (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified recent graduates to undergo a two-year structured graduate training program at Prodairy (Pvt) Limited in Food Science.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Food Science field, (at least 2.1-degree class).

Should have 5 O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 1-year attachment experience.

Applicants aged 25 years and below.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit detailed, applications together with a Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 07 February 2024