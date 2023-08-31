Graduate Trainees: ICT (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Commerical Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit suitable Graduate Trainees in ICT. The successful candidates will undergo an intensive 2-year programme which will expose them to all the facets of IT in a high-paced environment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participating in ICT infrastructure, systems maintenance and upgrades.
- Offer first port of call support in relation to ICT queries.
- Participating in ICT research and development projects and proffer recommendations.
- Application development and support.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Science or equivalent.
- At least 1-year experience preferably in a banking ICT environment.
- Experience with HTML, SQL, C, C#, JAVA, LIMS, and SSRS software and systems will be an added advantage.
- Good presentation, interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 06 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.