Graduate Trainees: ICT (Harare)

Sep. 06, 2023
Job Description

AFC Commerical Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit suitable Graduate Trainees in ICT. The successful candidates will undergo an intensive 2-year programme which will expose them to all the facets of IT in a high-paced environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Participating in ICT infrastructure, systems maintenance and upgrades.
  • Offer first port of call support in relation to ICT queries.
  • Participating in ICT research and development projects and proffer recommendations.
  • Application development and support.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Science or equivalent.
  • At least 1-year experience preferably in a banking ICT environment.
  • Experience with HTML, SQL, C, C#, JAVA, LIMS, and SSRS software and systems will be an added advantage.
  • Good presentation, interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 06 September 2023

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.

Browse Jobs

