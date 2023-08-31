Graduate Trainees: ICT (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Commerical Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit suitable Graduate Trainees in ICT. The successful candidates will undergo an intensive 2-year programme which will expose them to all the facets of IT in a high-paced environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participating in ICT infrastructure, systems maintenance and upgrades.

Offer first port of call support in relation to ICT queries.

Participating in ICT research and development projects and proffer recommendations.

Application development and support.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Science or equivalent.

At least 1-year experience preferably in a banking ICT environment.

Experience with HTML, SQL, C, C#, JAVA, LIMS, and SSRS software and systems will be an added advantage.

Good presentation, interpersonal and communication skills.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.