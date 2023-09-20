Pindula|Search Pindula
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Graduate Trainees ICT x4

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Sep. 25, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc in Computer Science, Information and Technology, Network Engineering or other related fields from a reputable University.
  • Five (5) Ordinary Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Be under the age of 25.

Personal attribute:

  • Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Mature with hands on attitude.
  • Well-groomed and presentable.
  • Computer literate.
  • A deep desire to achieve greatness.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 25 September 2023

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

