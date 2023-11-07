Graduate Trainees: Marketing (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Retail Manager, the incumbents must have a deep understanding of the sales and marketing process and must have dynamics and superb interpersonal skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participating in achieving the branch sales and collection budgets.

Participating in marketing activities of the branch including participating in brand awareness campaigns.

Ensure that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.

Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers

Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch

Keeping up-to-date on current market changes and trends.

Safe handling of cash and ensuring that receipting and banking of cash is done timeously.

Carrying out periodic stock takes and safe warehousing of stock.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in Retail Management or equivalent.

Must be 26 years of age and below.

A clean class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 16 November 2023