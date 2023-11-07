Graduate Trainees: Marketing (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Retail Manager, the incumbents must have a deep understanding of the sales and marketing process and must have dynamics and superb interpersonal skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participating in achieving the branch sales and collection budgets.
- Participating in marketing activities of the branch including participating in brand awareness campaigns.
- Ensure that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
- Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers
- Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch
- Keeping up-to-date on current market changes and trends.
- Safe handling of cash and ensuring that receipting and banking of cash is done timeously.
- Carrying out periodic stock takes and safe warehousing of stock.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Retail Management or equivalent.
- Must be 26 years of age and below.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 16 November 2023
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
