Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Graduate Trainees: PMU x2

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Jun. 28, 2023
Job Description

PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

  • An Purchasing and Supply Degree/ Supply Chain Degree from a reputable University.
  • Applicants must be 28 years old or below.
  • A theoretical understanding of Public Procurement.

Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Mature with hands on attitude.
  • Well-groomed and presentable.
  • Computer literate.
  • A deep desire to achieve greatness.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.                    

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 28 June 2023

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

