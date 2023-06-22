Graduate Trainees

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.
Basic Function: The incumbent will be trained in the functional areas of the bank.
Duties and Responsibilities
BANKING OPERATIONS:
- Agency & E Banking.
- External salaries.
- Mobile & Internet Banking.
FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION:
- Preparing of financial statements, Management accounts and Regulatory reports.
- Maintenance of the General Ledger and Accounting systems.
- Budgets.
- Cash flow managements.
- Disposal of bank assets.
RISK AND COMPLIANCE:
- Risk reporting and communication.
- Risk control and mitigation.
- Regulatory compliance.
- Operational risk assessment.
- Stress testing.
TREASURY AND INTERNATIONAL BANKING:
- Exchange control compliance.
- Offshore finance.
- Internal payments.
- Liquidity management.
- Exports and imports application.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
- Understand recruitment methods.
- Understand performance evaluation (IRBM).
- HR Policies and Procedures.
- Bank strategy and ZIMASSET.
- Training needs analysis.
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY:
- Service delivery management.
- Security management.
- Project management.
- Network and hardware management.
- User requirement analysis.
MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS:
- Marketing research.
- Brand management.
- Public relations and communication.
- Communication policies.
- Managing agencies and suppliers.
INTERNAL AUDIT:
- To examine and evaluate the adequacy of the Bank systems of internal control to improve the bank operations.
- Conduct audit investigations, data analysis and I.I audits.
- Review polices and procedures and advise management of improvements on deficiencies.
- Provide consultancy and advisory services to management.
- Report writing.
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum Qualifications Include:
- First degree in Banking
- Finance
- Business Studies
- Marketing
- Accounting
- Economics
- Human Resources
- Ability to work under strict deadlines and targets.
- Aged between 25 to 30 years.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications, together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates addressed to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
REMUNERATION: The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications.
Deadline: 28 June 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.