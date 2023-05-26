Graduate Trainees: Research And Development x5

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

The BUSE Innovation Hub seeks to be a catalyst for the provision of goods and services by unlocking Intellectual Property through commercialization of research and innovation outputs.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated graduates to join Bindura University of Science Education Innovation Hub. Reporting to the Innovation Hub Manager, the successful incumbents, will undergo an intensive eighteen (18) months Graduate Training Programme in the following fields:

Graduate Trainee: Business Development (1 Post)

Graduate Trainee: Marketing (1 Post)

Graduate Trainee: Economics (1 Post)

Graduate Trainee: Food Products Development Scientist (1 Post)

Graduate Trainee: Media and Communications (1 Post)

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant Bachelor’s degree passed with at least an upper second (2.1) degree class in the field applied for.

Applicants must be twenty-five (25) years old or below.

Industrial attachment experience in the relevant field.

Skills and Attributes:

Highly developed communication skills, both written and verbal.

Techno savvy.

Eagerness to acquire and implement new or innovative knowledge and skills.

A propensity to deep-diving into new domains and unknown territories; and

Ability to form excellent working relationships with team members from students, faculty staff, innovation leads, mentors and management.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023