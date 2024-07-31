Graduate Trainees: Software Development x5

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

BSc in Computer Science, Information and Technology, Network Engineering, Statistics and Operations Research, Mathematics or other related fields from a reputable University, passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class. Those en route to completion of their Undergraduates in 2024 can apply.

Five (5) Ordinary Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Knowledge of Linux, PHP, Python and SQL would be an added advantage.

Mobile Application development for Android and iOS.

Be under 25 years for four-year degrees and 26 years for those who did 5-year programmes.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Mature with a hands-on attitude.

Well-groomed and presentable.

Computer literate.

A deep desire to achieve greatness.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should apply online at: https://jobs.buse.ac.zw. They should attach one set of their application that is merged into one continuous pdf format consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. The cover letter should be addressed to