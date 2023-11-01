Graduate Trainees x12

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill following post.

ZINARA seeks to recruit suitable Graduate Trainees in various fields. The successful candidates will undergo an intensive 2- year program which will expose them to all the facets of their related field in a high paced environment.

FIELDS:

Human Resources x1

Administration x1

Risk & Loss Control x1

Procurement x1

Internal Audit x1

Finance x1

Technical Services x1

ICT x1

Corporate Communications & Marketing x1

Legal & Corporate Services x1

Revenue Operations x1

Business Analyst x1

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 0' Levels including English and Maths.

At least 2 A' Levels or equivalent.

2.1 Degree Class in related field.

At least 1 year experience in related field.

Good presentation. interpersonal & communication skills

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: Director Administration & Human Resources Zimbabwe National Road Administration 489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent, Highlands, Harare Or email: 2023adminvacancies@zinara.co.zw