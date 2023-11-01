Graduate Trainees x12
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill following post.
ZINARA seeks to recruit suitable Graduate Trainees in various fields. The successful candidates will undergo an intensive 2- year program which will expose them to all the facets of their related field in a high paced environment.
FIELDS:
- Human Resources x1
- Administration x1
- Risk & Loss Control x1
- Procurement x1
- Internal Audit x1
- Finance x1
- Technical Services x1
- ICT x1
- Corporate Communications & Marketing x1
- Legal & Corporate Services x1
- Revenue Operations x1
- Business Analyst x1
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 0' Levels including English and Maths.
- At least 2 A' Levels or equivalent.
- 2.1 Degree Class in related field.
- At least 1 year experience in related field.
- Good presentation. interpersonal & communication skills
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: Director Administration & Human Resources Zimbabwe National Road Administration 489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent, Highlands, Harare Or email: 2023adminvacancies@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276
Deadline: 07 November 2023 @4:30pm
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.