Lupane State University (LSU)

Graduate Trainees x4

Lupane State University (LSU)
Sep. 29, 2023
Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receiving payment vouchers.
  • Raising RTGS payments.
  • Processing payments through paynet system
  • Writing manual cash book.
  • Paying attention to detail.
  • Be able to work after hours and weekends.
  • Minimum supervision is required.
  • Paynow reconciliation.
  • Transferring students to Presumed Withdrawn and raising credit noted.
  • Reconciling graduated students and raising charges.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Finance or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

Deadline: 29 September 2023

Lupane State University (LSU)

The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

CONTACT

Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390

Fax: +263 (081) 2856393

Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436

Email: info@lsu.ac.zw

