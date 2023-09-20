Graduate Trainees x4

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving payment vouchers.

Raising RTGS payments.

Processing payments through paynet system

Writing manual cash book.

Paying attention to detail.

Be able to work after hours and weekends.

Minimum supervision is required.

Paynow reconciliation.

Transferring students to Presumed Withdrawn and raising credit noted.

Reconciling graduated students and raising charges.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and Finance or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw