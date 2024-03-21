Graduate Trainees
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:
We are seeking to recruit recently qualified, talented, and ambitious young graduates to undergo a 24-months intensive structured learner ship programme in the following functional disciplines within the organisation:
- Mechanical Engineering.
- Finance.
- Business Analysis/Statistics/Actuarial Science.
- Sales and Marketing.
- Information Communication and Technology/IT.
- Public Relations & Corporate Communications.
- SHEQ.
- Mining Engineering.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To undergo a 24-months intensive structured learner ship programme.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Degree from a reputable university in the area of specialty with at least a 2:1 degree classification.
- Candidates should be below 25 years of age and recent graduates.
- Ability to fit and learn in a mining operations environment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com.
Deadline: 24 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.