Graduate Trainees

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:

We are seeking to recruit recently qualified, talented, and ambitious young graduates to undergo a 24-months intensive structured learner ship programme in the following functional disciplines within the organisation:

Mechanical Engineering.

Finance.

Business Analysis/Statistics/Actuarial Science.

Sales and Marketing.

Information Communication and Technology/IT.

Public Relations & Corporate Communications.

SHEQ.

Mining Engineering.

Duties and Responsibilities

To undergo a 24-months intensive structured learner ship programme.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Degree from a reputable university in the area of specialty with at least a 2:1 degree classification.

Candidates should be below 25 years of age and recent graduates.

Ability to fit and learn in a mining operations environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com.