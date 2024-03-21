Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)

Graduate Trainees

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Mar. 24, 2024
Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:

We are seeking to recruit recently qualified, talented, and ambitious young graduates to undergo a 24-months intensive structured learner ship programme in the following functional disciplines within the organisation:

  • Mechanical Engineering.
  • Finance.
  • Business Analysis/Statistics/Actuarial Science.
  • Sales and Marketing.
  • Information Communication and Technology/IT.
  • Public Relations & Corporate Communications.
  • SHEQ.
  • Mining Engineering.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To undergo a 24-months intensive structured learner ship programme.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Degree from a reputable university in the area of specialty with at least a 2:1 degree classification.
  • Candidates should be below 25 years of age and recent graduates.
  • Ability to fit and learn in a mining operations environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com.

Deadline: 24 March 2024

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.

