Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graduate Trainees

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Feb. 10, 2024
Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) seeks talented graduates to join the team in the following departments:

  • Finance.
  • Human Resources Management.
  • ICT.
  • Capacity Building and Mentorship and Internationalisation.
  • Quality Assurance and Enhancement.
  • Post Graduate Studies.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Duties to be assigned as per the training programme in relation to the Departmental's function.

Qualifications and Experience

The incumbent must have a Bachelor’s Degree in

  • Accounting/Finance/ Banking and Finance.
  • Human Resources Management.
  • Information Systems/ Computer Science.
  • Business Administration/ Business Management / Management Sciences.
  • Environmental Science/ Safety Health and Environmental Management/ Geography and Environmental Sciences.
  • Statistics/ Applied Mathematics.
  • Minimum degree classification: 2.1 or better.
  • Age: Not more than 25 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:

The Registrar

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd

P.O. Box 350, Bindura, Zimbabwe

OR

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,

Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,

18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,

Harare

OR

e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 10 February 2024

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,

Off Shamva Road

Box 350

Bindura, Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/

Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136

