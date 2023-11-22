Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Graduate Trainees

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Nov. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to undergo a one (1) year postgraduate training programme in the following disciplines

  • GRADUATE TRAINEESHIP: DOMESTIC TAXES, LEVEL 14
  • GRADUATE TRAINEESHIP: CUSTOMS AND EXCISE LEVEL 14

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

GRADUATE TRAINEESHIP: DOMESTIC TAXES, LEVEL 14

Applicants must:

  • Have graduated with at least an upper second or first class Honours degree in Fiscal Studies or Taxation, Accounting, Economics, Finance, Business Studies and IT and Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Auditing, Risk Management.
  • Be 27 years of age or below at the date of this advert.
  • Submit detailed Curriculum Vitae with 2 reliable contact telephone numbers.

GRADUATE TRAINEESHIP: CUSTOMS AND EXCISE LEVEL 14

Applicants must:

  • Have graduated with at least an upper second or first class Honours degree in Fiscal Studies or Taxation, Accounting, Economics, Finance, Business Studies and IT and Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Auditing, Risk Management.
  • Be 27 years of age or below at the date of this advert.

Submit detailed Curriculum Vitae with reliable contact telephone number clearly stating the position applied for.

 

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

6th Floor ZB Centre

Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

P. O. Box 4360, HARARE

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply

Deadline: 30 November 2023

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.

