Graduate Traineeship 2023/2024

The City of Bulawayo is inviting university graduates for a post graduate traineeship in the under listed fields. The applicants must have a 2.2 Degree class or better.

FIELD FIELD Auditing Development Studies Human Resources Management Business Administration Occupational Health and Safety Environmental Health Economics Health Promotion General Management Public Relations/ Journalism Water Resources Management Environmental Management Records and Archives Management Land Survey Architecture/ Project Management Chemistry Property Development and Estates Management Accounting/ Finance/ Risk Management Library and Information Science Information Communication and Technology Agriculture Civil Engineering Mechanical Engineering Town Planning Electrical Engineering Geographic Information Systems Logistic & Transport Management Quantity Surveying Social Work Procurement Laboratory Science Local Governance Gender Law

How to Apply

Interested prospective trainees are advised to clearly indicate their chosen discipline on an envelope marked for example “INTERN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING” as the case may be, and forward their application letters together with Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

