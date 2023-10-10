Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Graduate Traineeship 2023/2024

City of Bulawayo
Oct. 16, 2023
Job Description

The City of Bulawayo is inviting university graduates for a post graduate traineeship in the under listed fields. The applicants must have a 2.2 Degree class or better.

FIELD FIELD
Auditing Development Studies
Human Resources Management Business Administration
Occupational Health and Safety Environmental Health
Economics Health Promotion
General Management Public Relations/ Journalism
Water Resources Management Environmental Management
Records and Archives Management Land Survey
Architecture/ Project Management Chemistry
Property Development and Estates Management Accounting/ Finance/ Risk Management
Library and Information Science Information Communication and Technology
Agriculture Civil Engineering
Mechanical Engineering Town Planning
Electrical Engineering Geographic Information Systems
Logistic & Transport Management Quantity Surveying
Social Work Procurement
Laboratory Science Local Governance
Gender Law

How to Apply

Interested prospective trainees are advised to clearly indicate their chosen discipline on an envelope marked for example “INTERN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING” as the case may be, and forward their application letters together with Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at:

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.

Deadline: 16 October 2023



Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

