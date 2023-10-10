Graduate Traineeship 2023/2024
Job Description
The City of Bulawayo is inviting university graduates for a post graduate traineeship in the under listed fields. The applicants must have a 2.2 Degree class or better.
|FIELD
|Auditing
|Development Studies
|Human Resources Management
|Business Administration
|Occupational Health and Safety
|Environmental Health
|Economics
|Health Promotion
|General Management
|Public Relations/ Journalism
|Water Resources Management
|Environmental Management
|Records and Archives Management
|Land Survey
|Architecture/ Project Management
|Chemistry
|Property Development and Estates Management
|Accounting/ Finance/ Risk Management
|Library and Information Science
|Information Communication and Technology
|Agriculture
|Civil Engineering
|Mechanical Engineering
|Town Planning
|Electrical Engineering
|Geographic Information Systems
|Logistic & Transport Management
|Quantity Surveying
|Social Work
|Procurement
|Laboratory Science
|Local Governance
|Gender
|Law
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
Other
How to Apply
Interested prospective trainees are advised to clearly indicate their chosen discipline on an envelope marked for example “INTERN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING” as the case may be, and forward their application letters together with Curriculum Vitae and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at:
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
NB: The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
Deadline: 16 October 2023
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.