Grant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.

ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

To work on the overall and specific budgets of the project.

Preparation of management accounts and financial reports for donors.

Report to the Chief of party and Executive Director on a monthly and quarterly basis on global cashbook, status of the budget and financial situation.

Administer project budget to ensure compliance with the approved agreements.

Ensure timely and efficient disbursement and reconciliation of sub-recipient’s grants.

Prepare project audit files for the donor and attend to audit queries.

Monitor bank balances to ensure sufficient funds are always available.

Assist in procurement of office and programme requirements using set procurement policy.

Prepare monthly general ledger control account reconciliation per operational procedure.

Ensure filing of regular financial reports and budget records.

Work on close out processes and procedures.

Properly verifying all payments ensuring proper transactions, vouching and processing of all payments and their approval prior to payment.

Cash flow preparations, analysis, budget preparation & re-alignment. Monitoring reviews as well as ensuring all funds are spent according to obligated amounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced degree in Accounting, Finance or relevant Qualification a pre-requisite.

Part professional qualification in accountancy e.g. ACCA & CPA.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant position.

Accounting and Financial Management specialist with ability to manage multiple grants.

Experience with managing USAID grants and sub- granting.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting and experience with Belina Payroll.

Experience on procurement and human resources is an asset on this job.

Sound Knowledge of financial management, control rules and practises.

Proficiency in Microsoft office.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.