Grant Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is seeking to recruit qualified and experienced professionals to assume the above mentioned post.
ZIMCODD is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ participation in making public policies pro-poor and sustainable. These are full-time positions stationed in Harare, Zimbabwe. All candidates must be legally authorized to live and work in Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To work on the overall and specific budgets of the project.
- Preparation of management accounts and financial reports for donors.
- Report to the Chief of party and Executive Director on a monthly and quarterly basis on global cashbook, status of the budget and financial situation.
- Administer project budget to ensure compliance with the approved agreements.
- Ensure timely and efficient disbursement and reconciliation of sub-recipient’s grants.
- Prepare project audit files for the donor and attend to audit queries.
- Monitor bank balances to ensure sufficient funds are always available.
- Assist in procurement of office and programme requirements using set procurement policy.
- Prepare monthly general ledger control account reconciliation per operational procedure.
- Ensure filing of regular financial reports and budget records.
- Work on close out processes and procedures.
- Properly verifying all payments ensuring proper transactions, vouching and processing of all payments and their approval prior to payment.
- Cash flow preparations, analysis, budget preparation & re-alignment. Monitoring reviews as well as ensuring all funds are spent according to obligated amounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced degree in Accounting, Finance or relevant Qualification a pre-requisite.
- Part professional qualification in accountancy e.g. ACCA & CPA.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in relevant position.
- Accounting and Financial Management specialist with ability to manage multiple grants.
- Experience with managing USAID grants and sub- granting.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting and experience with Belina Payroll.
- Experience on procurement and human resources is an asset on this job.
- Sound Knowledge of financial management, control rules and practises.
- Proficiency in Microsoft office.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and experience should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com with a cover letter and detailed curriculum vitae demonstrating their suitability. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in the email subject line.
NB: ZIMCODD is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people with disabilities and other marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 25 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio-economic justice coalition established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens` involvement in making public policy more pro-people and pro-poor. ZIMCODD views indebtedness, the unfair global trade regime and lack of democratic people-centred economic governance as root causes of the socio-economic crises in Zimbabwe and the world at large.