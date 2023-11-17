Grants and Compliance Manager (Harare)

Reporting to the Executive Director/COO, the Grants and Compliance Manager will be responsible for grants, compliance, governance, and risk management issues. He/she will manage and provide an in-house compliance service to Friendship Bench and all its grants, awards that effectively support management and staff in their duty to comply with funder rules and regulations, statutory laws, contractual obligations and internal policies and procedures to ensure high levels of accountability and to prevent illegal, unethical, and improper conduct.

The Grants and Compliance Manager should have regular meetings with the FB Executive Director to appraise him/her on pertinent corporate governance and risk management issues.

Duties and Responsibilities

Grants Management

Work with the FB Development Manager on FB grants and awards to develop and maintain institutional capacity to implement programs in an adequate control environment.

Participate in strategic planning, developing grants and awards budgets and responding to requests for proposals.

Support the timely development, review, and approval of amendments to awards and subagreements ensuring adherence to statutory, applicable rules and regulations, funder, and FB requirements.

Take the lead in planning, implementing, and monitoring timely award, grant, or contract close-out. Together with the Development Manager, engage both Finance and Program staff well in advance of closure deadlines and advise on issues related to asset and staffing disposition and reporting.

Review current and prospective agreements for compliance with the law of contract, FB requirements and the local, regional and international laws.

Governance and Risk Management

Evaluate and make recommendations on how to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of governance, risk management and internal control processes.

Monitor and review regulatory, legislative, and operational changes, and subsequently offer advice in the development, review and modification of relevant policies and procedures.

Coordinate any investigation and maintain an investigation log showing all reported suspicions, including those dismissed as minor or otherwise not investigated and details of actions taken, and conclusions reached.

Initiate proactive investigations.

Keep the fraud response plan up to date.

Compliance and adherence to FB Policies, Procedures and SOPs

Review, communicate and monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of business processes and related controls.

Review compliance with funder rules and regulations, statutory requirements and other applicable rules and regulations considering fraud and corruption red flags and risk factors.

Provide recommendations on how to rectify any identified issues on compliance.

Support management to ensure timely closure of audit recommendations for FB.

Serve as the principal point of contact on grants management and compliance issues for FB.

Support the audit process by ensuring that external audits are compliant with funder and applicable statutory requirements.

Ensure FB compliance with the PVO Act

Update the Department of Social Welfare on changes within the FB Board of Directors.

Provide the Department of Social Welfare with requested information on time.

Ensure compliance and adherence to HR, Finance, Programs, Procurement, SIE, Fundraising policies by FB Staff.

Ensure adherence to FB Safeguarding issues, especially Conflict of Interest, Child and

vulnerable people Safeguarding, Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse (SHEA) Policy; Whistle Blowing Policy.

Ensure quality control of FB Assets

Enforce compliance to health and safety by FB Staff.

Capacity Building

Assist FB to put in place measures to ensure that the board, management, and staff are provided with information and training they required to understand funder guidelines, compliance issues, statutory requirements and organizational policies and procedures.

Support with ethics, compliance and anti-fraud awareness initiatives and facilitate sharing of best practices within the consortium to ensure effective and efficient utilisation of resources.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree with a major in accounting, and/or any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved sch as CIS, CA, ACCA, or CIMA.

At least five years’ experience in auditing or as a Grants and Compliance Officer of USAID grants.

A detailed knowledge of the contracting process and systems is a requirement.

Knowledge of USAID and other funders’ rules and regulations and extensive knowledge of the various applicable Zimbabwe laws and regulations is required.

Skills Required:

A strong character and observant nature are a requirement.

Well organized and self-directed, prioritizing work and multi-tasking to meet deadlines while also operating as a team player.

An objective, logical and enquiring mind, tactful but assertive

Robust problem-solving skills and collaborative ability to work with others.

A strong educator who is willing to share information and serve as a mentor.

Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, and accounting packages.

Excellent project management skills. Open to new ideas and innovation.

Deep financial acumen, key financial and operational best practices

Technical skills, analytical ability, good judgement, and high ethical standards

Highly organized and detail-oriented while still able to possess a ‘big picture’ perspective.

Ability to relate to people at all levels an organization and model behavior consistent with the organization’s vision, mission, and values.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Letter via email to: admin1@friendshipbench.io clearly indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Friendship Bench is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity, and diversity. The organization has zero tolerance for any form of harassment and staff are expected to uphold the organizational values and core competencies especially diversity and inclusion, empathy, integrity, commitment, and respect for others as our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment exploitation and abuse.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 08 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message