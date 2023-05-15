Grants Manager: Research And Innovation

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administering the grant application processes and online grant application system(s);
- Preparing grant payment schedules and facilitating the disbursement of funds in collaboration with the Bursary Department;
- Establishing an appropriate grants management system and other technology improvements;
- Developing and maintaining systematic procedures for alerting staff about research opportunities in a customised way that ensures that messages are sent to particular staff with specific interests;
- Providing technical and administrative support including ensuring that proposals align with university policies and donor interests to staff submitting proposals to external funding agencies;
- Monitoring grants for legal, financial, and program compliance including but not limited to ensuring that grant requirements are correctly documented in the grant files and database;
- Monitoring and documenting the grant making workflow processes, forms, templates, reports and data to assure full compliance with internal controls and legal requirements;
- Co-facilitating in proposal development workshops for both staff and postgraduate students with the Executive Directors of Research and Innovation and Postgraduate Studies;
- Maintaining working knowledge of the GZU’s programs and priority funding areas and remain abreast of current research, activities, and trends in the philanthropic sector;
- Improving the way staff capture, access, and use grant making information to enhance programmatic and operational decision-making; and
- Preparing management information reports regarding grant application and awards.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a Master’s degree in any of the following: Information Systems/Technology, STEM, Business Management, Public Affairs, Communications, or any relevant qualification from an accredited institution.
- Experience in the grant management process, and excellent writing skills are a prerequisite.
- The ideal candidate must have at least five (5) years administrative experience in grants management.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=111. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023