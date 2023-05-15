Grants Manager: Research And Innovation

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administering the grant application processes and online grant application system(s);

Preparing grant payment schedules and facilitating the disbursement of funds in collaboration with the Bursary Department;

Establishing an appropriate grants management system and other technology improvements;

Developing and maintaining systematic procedures for alerting staff about research opportunities in a customised way that ensures that messages are sent to particular staff with specific interests;

Providing technical and administrative support including ensuring that proposals align with university policies and donor interests to staff submitting proposals to external funding agencies;

Monitoring grants for legal, financial, and program compliance including but not limited to ensuring that grant requirements are correctly documented in the grant files and database;

Monitoring and documenting the grant making workflow processes, forms, templates, reports and data to assure full compliance with internal controls and legal requirements;

Co-facilitating in proposal development workshops for both staff and postgraduate students with the Executive Directors of Research and Innovation and Postgraduate Studies;

Maintaining working knowledge of the GZU’s programs and priority funding areas and remain abreast of current research, activities, and trends in the philanthropic sector;

Improving the way staff capture, access, and use grant making information to enhance programmatic and operational decision-making; and

Preparing management information reports regarding grant application and awards.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s degree in any of the following: Information Systems/Technology, STEM, Business Management, Public Affairs, Communications, or any relevant qualification from an accredited institution.

Experience in the grant management process, and excellent writing skills are a prerequisite.

The ideal candidate must have at least five (5) years administrative experience in grants management.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=111. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023