Graphic Design Manager (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
PG Industries is looking for a graphic designer manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implement the company's marketing strategy.
- Adheres to the branding strategy by creating graphics & images which help in building company's identity and improve brand recognition.
- Designs graphics to meet specific commercial or promotional plans.
- Plans and executes graphic designs and images which offer visual consistency to build trust and credibility in the minds of customers.
- Analyzes market trends on graphic designs.
- Latest software & computer technologies and makes recommendations.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree or equivalent in graphic design motion.
- More than 2 years' experience in graphic design and skilled in graphic design software.
- Good at interacting with advertising media and print.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Email your resume/CV'S to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw by 08 June 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Browse Jobs
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.