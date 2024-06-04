Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Graphic Design Manager (Harare)


Jun. 08, 2024
Job Description

PG Industries is looking for a graphic designer manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Implement the company's marketing strategy.
  • Adheres to the branding strategy by creating graphics & images which help in building company's identity and improve brand recognition.
  • Designs graphics to meet specific commercial or promotional plans.
  • Plans and executes graphic designs and images which offer visual consistency to build trust and credibility in the minds of customers.
  • Analyzes market trends on graphic designs.
  • Latest software & computer technologies and makes recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree or equivalent in graphic design motion.
  • More than 2 years' experience in graphic design and skilled in graphic design software.
  • Good at interacting with advertising media and print.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Email your resume/CV'S to: Careers@pgzim.co.zw by 08 June 2024



PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

