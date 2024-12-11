Graphic Designer (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee all design projects, from conception to delivery e.g., Annual Reports, Strategic Plans, Proposals, Budgets, Branding etc.
- Design original pieces, including illustrations and infographics for every new high profile university design work.
- Supervise interns, responsible for assigning tasks, overseeing and coaching on creative process, and ensuring on-time delivery of projects.
- Review junior designers’ work to ensure quality and brand consistency across all platforms.
- Communicate and facilitate the art direction and formatting of design deliverables and produce necessary communications pieces in both print and digital environments for a wide range of university business.
- Design the main visuals for the university brand/s e.g., brand identity and billboards.
- Generate ideas to portray concepts and advertise products/services incorporating international design standards and aligning to the MSU brand.
- Maintain brand consistency throughout all university marketing projects.
- Deliver design work for other university subdivisions while liaising with key persons.
- Manage production of all print pieces from conception to completion
- Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools that enhance graphic design output, brand image and consistency.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Media/Multimedia/Graphic Design (or related)
- 6+ years of professional graphic design post-qualification experience in an in-house creative department
- Proven post-qualification experience in both digital and print design
- Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Ps, Ai, ID, Pr, Ae)
- Strong understanding of typography, colour theory, and layout design
- Post-qualification experience with video editing software and motion graphics is a plus
- Strong creative, organisational, problem solving and time-management skills.
- Post-qualification experience in designing graphic assets like logos, icons, illustrations, or patterns for different university brand requirements.
Personal Attributes:
- Excellent time management skills and ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- Team player, adaptable and receptive to feedback, with ability to incorporate changes constructively
- Excellent project management skills, strong attention to detail and commitment to design excellence.
- Strong communication and presentation skills.
- Demonstrate advanced knowledge of universal and modern design packages
- Highly creative, innovative, dynamic and self-driven individual with a passion for combining artistic skills within the digital and print spaces.
- Solid graphic design experience in front end web development and digital media management.
- Must demonstrate knowledge of corporate brand development, management and sustenance.
- Must have basic appreciation of photography, copy editing, script writing and news gathering.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses & email of three referees addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources)
Midlands State University
P Bag 9055
GWERU
Soft copies of applications should be sent to the email address: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.
Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
The closing date for this advert is 11 December 2024. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 30 days from the closing date of the advert. If not contacted, your application will be deemed not successful.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.