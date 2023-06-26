Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Graphic Designer (Harare)

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

PG Industries - Zimbabwe Limited is looking for a Graphic Designer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Implement the company's marketing strategy.
  • Adheres to the branding strategy by creating graphics & images which help in building company's identity and improve brand recognition.
  • Designs graphics to meet specific commercial or promotional plans.
  • Plans and executes graphic designs and images which offer visual consistency to build trust and credibility in the minds of customers.
  • Analyzes market trends on graphic designs,
  • atest software & computer technologies and makes recommendations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree or equivalent in graphic design motion.
  • More than 2 years' experience in graphic design and skilled in graphic design software.
  • Good at interacting with advertising media and print pod verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 30 June 2023

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

