Graphic Designer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev is a multi-award-winning market leader in web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and website development. The successful candidate will be required to design digital and offline media, be a self-starter, deliver creative ideas, and pay attention to detail.

Duties and Responsibilities

Study design briefs and determine requirements.

Conceptualize visuals based on requirements.

Prepare rough drafts and present ideas.

Develop illustrations, logos, and other designs using industry-standard software.

Use the appropriate colors and layouts for each graphic.

Work with the Marketing and Business Development to produce final designs.

Test graphics across various media.

Amend designs after feedback.

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand.

HTML, CSS and Newsletter Design experience would be an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio.

Proficiency with required desktop publishing tools, including Photoshop, InDesign Quark, and Illustrator.

A strong eye for visual composition.

Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Able to give and receive constructive criticism.

Understanding of marketing, production, website design, corporate identity, product packaging, advertisements, and multimedia design.

Experience with computer-aided design.

Strong written and verbal communication skills for clients & team members.

Goal, results and deadline driven with a positive attitude.

Passion for Marketing.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.gle/wo9QK71pFkm5htKF6

NB: Only Application forms will be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be contacted. No direct e-mails and no canvassing.