Graphic Designer (Harare)
Job Description
Designs artwork in adherence to the ZINARA branding standards for corporate publications namely newsletters, power point templates, annual report, communication adverts and flyers, social media posts and other publications selected for various media.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Creates workplan for regular design projects.
- Interprets design briefs and create required material for internal clients.
- Proof-reads supplied copy and advises on content.
- Ensures design work is availed timeously and as agreed on brief.
- Creates relevant and appropriate design work for the company as required.
- Gathers information, visuals and materials required for design.
- Designs artwork according to required standards of size and format for the selected medium of publicity.
- Designs artwork in adherence to the ZINARA branding standards for corporate publications namely newsletters, power point templates, annual report, communication adverts and flyers, social media posts and other publications selected for various media.
- Covers events with Photography and circulate footage timeously to aide real time publication where required.
- Keeps Library of all footage for retrieval when required.
- Designs videos and trailers as briefed.
- Set ups, dismantles and manages branding material.
- Supports setting up and dismantling of displays at company events.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O' Levels including English.
- Degree in Graphic designing or related field.
- Qualification in Digital Marketing (optional).
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent, Highlands, Harare
Or email 2023adminvacancies@zinara.co.zw
NB: Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
Deadline: 26 September 2023 before 4:30pmGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.