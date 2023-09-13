Graphic Designer (Harare)

Job Description

Designs artwork in adherence to the ZINARA branding standards for corporate publications namely newsletters, power point templates, annual report, communication adverts and flyers, social media posts and other publications selected for various media.

Duties and Responsibilities

Creates workplan for regular design projects.

Interprets design briefs and create required material for internal clients.

Proof-reads supplied copy and advises on content.

Ensures design work is availed timeously and as agreed on brief.

Creates relevant and appropriate design work for the company as required.

Gathers information, visuals and materials required for design.

Designs artwork according to required standards of size and format for the selected medium of publicity.

Covers events with Photography and circulate footage timeously to aide real time publication where required.

Keeps Library of all footage for retrieval when required.

Designs videos and trailers as briefed.

Set ups, dismantles and manages branding material.

Supports setting up and dismantling of displays at company events.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O' Levels including English.

Degree in Graphic designing or related field.

Qualification in Digital Marketing (optional).

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:

Director Administration & Human Resources