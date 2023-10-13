Graphic Designer
Job Vacancy
Job Description
We are on the market for a vibrant, creative and innovative Graphic Designer. This for our client in the manufacturing sector.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- The Incumbent must have working knowledge of CSS3, HTML59 and 3avaScript.
- Must have five or more years of experience (academic and professional) with design software„ including Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Dreamweaver.
- Having 2 years of experience in a similar role is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To apply, email CV to: executivetalentzim@gmail.com
Deadline: 19 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Job Vacancy
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Graphic Designer
Deadline: