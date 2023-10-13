Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Job Vacancy

Graphic Designer

Job Vacancy
Oct. 19, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are on the market for a vibrant, creative and innovative Graphic Designer. This for our client in the manufacturing sector.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The Incumbent must have working knowledge of CSS3, HTML59 and 3avaScript.
  • Must have five or more years of experience (academic and professional) with design software„ including Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, Dreamweaver.
  • Having 2 years of experience in a similar role is an added advantage. 

Other

How to Apply

To apply, email CV to: executivetalentzim@gmail.com

Deadline: 19 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Job Vacancy

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graphic Designer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback