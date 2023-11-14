Graphic Designer: Part-Time (Harare)
Job Description
To perform part-time duties as required through performing outlined tasks and responsibilities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conceptualize visuals based on requirements and marketing objectives.
- Create images and layouts by hand or using design software.
- Test graphics across various media to ensure compatibility and quality.
- Visualize and create graphics, including illustrations, logos, layouts, and photos.
- Study design briefs and determine project requirements.
- Schedule projects and define budget constraints.
- Use appropriate colors and layouts for each graphic to enhance visual appeal.
- Collaborate with the creative director to produce final designs.
- Amend designs based on feedback received.
- Ensure final graphics and layouts align with the brand’s image and guidelines.
- Management of Social Media pages.
- Management of Websites.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Higher National Diploma (HND) in Graphic Design or Arts.
- Proven graphic designing experience in a professional setting.
- A strong portfolio showcasing illustrations or other graphics.
- Familiarity with design software and technologies relevant to the field.
- A keen eye for aesthetics and attention to detail.
- Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members.
- Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Experience & Skills in Microsoft PowerPoint.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualificed candidates to send applications to: ilona@oxprop.co.zw.
NB: Candidates are required to send their designs portfolio or bring with to the interview. Will also be required to create an advert using our logos and pictures provided.
Deadline: 18 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.