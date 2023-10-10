Graphic Designer
Job Description
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing communication materials including flyers, newsletters, annual reports, brochures.
- Coverage of University events, taking pictures and videos.
- Video Editing.
- Creating Motion Graphics.
- Proof Reading and copy editing.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSC Art and Design, BSc in Graphic Design, BSc Media and Society Studies or any relevant equivalent qualification.
- At least 1 year experience in University environment.
Must be able to use the following design softwares:
- Adobe Photoshop.
- Adobe Illustrator.
- Adobe Indesign.
- Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Corel Draw.
Other
How to Apply
Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:
The Registrar
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd
OR
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,
Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,
18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,
Harare
OR
E-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.
Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,
Off Shamva Road
Box 350
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/
Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136