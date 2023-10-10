Graphic Designer

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing communication materials including flyers, newsletters, annual reports, brochures.

Coverage of University events, taking pictures and videos.

Video Editing.

Creating Motion Graphics.

Proof Reading and copy editing.

Qualifications and Experience

BSC Art and Design, BSc in Graphic Design, BSc Media and Society Studies or any relevant equivalent qualification.

At least 1 year experience in University environment.

Must be able to use the following design softwares:

Adobe Photoshop.

Adobe Illustrator.

Adobe Indesign.

Adobe Premiere Pro.

Corel Draw.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.