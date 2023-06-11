Graphics Designer (Beitbridge)

Job Description

We are seeking a new graphic designer to join our team. You will be designing a wide variety of things across digital and offline media. To be successful in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with other creative team members to produce content.

Create guidelines for how logos and other branding materials should be displayed and used.

Help make design choices (e.g., fonts and colors) for all content your company will use.

Planning concepts by studying relevant information and materials.

Illustrating concepts by designing examples of art arrangement, size, type size and style and submitting them for approval.

Preparing finished art by operating necessary equipment and software.

Design Fliers, Logos, Leaflets etc. within the specified time.

Bring in creative ideas to keep the company growing.

Create visual concepts to communicate information.

Defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos

Qualifications and Experience

A qualification in graphics design will be an added advantage.

A working knowledge of Adobe illustrator, Photoshop and Corel Draw is a must.

Motion Graphics and Video editing will be an added advantage.

Ability to demonstrate creativity and originality through a professional portfolio.

Ability to grasp concepts quickly.

Proven and traceable experience.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, a portfolio of your creative designs. Applications should be submitted to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw, clearly stating the position in the subject line.

Deadline: 10 June 2023