Nash Paints

Graphics Designer (Beitbridge)

Nash Paints
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

We are seeking a new graphic designer to join our team. You will be designing a wide variety of things across digital and offline media. To be successful in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work with other creative team members to produce content.
  • Create guidelines for how logos and other branding materials should be displayed and used.
  • Help make design choices (e.g., fonts and colors) for all content your company will use.
  • Planning concepts by studying relevant information and materials.
  • Illustrating concepts by designing examples of art arrangement, size, type size and style and submitting them for approval.
  • Preparing finished art by operating necessary equipment and software.
  • Design Fliers, Logos, Leaflets etc. within the specified time.
  • Bring in creative ideas to keep the company growing.
  • Create visual concepts to communicate information.
  • Defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos

Qualifications and Experience

  • A qualification in graphics design will be an added advantage.
  • A working knowledge of Adobe illustrator, Photoshop and Corel Draw is a must.
  • Motion Graphics and Video editing will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to demonstrate creativity and originality through a professional portfolio.
  • Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
  • Proven and traceable experience.
  • Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, a portfolio of your creative designs. Applications should be submitted to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw, clearly stating the position in the subject line.

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

