Graphics Designer (Beitbridge)

Job Description
We are seeking a new graphic designer to join our team. You will be designing a wide variety of things across digital and offline media. To be successful in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with other creative team members to produce content.
- Create guidelines for how logos and other branding materials should be displayed and used.
- Help make design choices (e.g., fonts and colors) for all content your company will use.
- Planning concepts by studying relevant information and materials.
- Illustrating concepts by designing examples of art arrangement, size, type size and style and submitting them for approval.
- Preparing finished art by operating necessary equipment and software.
- Design Fliers, Logos, Leaflets etc. within the specified time.
- Bring in creative ideas to keep the company growing.
- Create visual concepts to communicate information.
- Defining requirements, visualizing and creating graphics including illustrations, logos, layouts and photos
Qualifications and Experience
- A qualification in graphics design will be an added advantage.
- A working knowledge of Adobe illustrator, Photoshop and Corel Draw is a must.
- Motion Graphics and Video editing will be an added advantage.
- Ability to demonstrate creativity and originality through a professional portfolio.
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly.
- Proven and traceable experience.
- Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, a portfolio of your creative designs. Applications should be submitted to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw, clearly stating the position in the subject line.
Deadline: 10 June 2023