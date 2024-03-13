Ground Reaction Officers, Customs And Excise - LEVEL 11 (5 Posts)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulate plans for Border Control Reaction activities on the basis of intelligence information received or gathered.

Detect, intercept and prevent smuggling activities at designated ports of entry and undesignated ports of entry and undesignated crossing points along the border line using intelligence information received.

Initiate prosecution of persons involved in smuggling activities.

Liaising and engaging with other law enforcement agents to build a harmonious working relationships on matters relating to compliance and enforcement.

Liaise closely with other ZIMRA divisions or sections to promote joint interventions on technical issues where appropriate.

Gather intelligence information and build risk profiles of persons and companies involved in the smuggling of goods to reduce revenue leakages at ports of entry and illegal crossing points.

Reviews policies, processes, procedures, operational guidelines and recommends the necessary change for approval.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting/ Economics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business studies/ Fiscal Studies/ Business management/ Security/ full CIS or equivalent.

Knowledge of Customs and Excise Legislation and Procedures.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity.

Ability to interact with various departments such as Legal, Compliance, Audit and internal stakeholders in Information Technology.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: