Groundsman (Harare)
Job Description
The person holding the position of Gardner is responsible for the up-keep of grounds and gardens of the school premises thereby creating an environmentally clean and pleasing environment for the children, staff and maintain a good image to the public. (Job Ref: HGGSG/11/9/23)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Keeps the surrounding clean and the garden always look good.
- Digs and adds fertilizer and manure the grass and the plants in the garden.
- Regularly water the garden with and removes weeds.
- Cuts, waters and maintains lawns in good condition. Trims and edges around pavements, flower beds and walls.
- Plants, tends and waters trees, shrubs, flowerbeds and rockeries.
- Cleans grounds and removes litter, leaves and plants. Replaces dead plants and discards waste matter in a neat and orderly manner.
- Cleans the drainage line and the burn the wastes.
- Dispose waste matter and litter timeously.
- Any other duties as instructed by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five Ordinary level education including English is a prerequisite.
- At least 1 -2 years grounds men experience in a similar and child friendly environment.
Attributes:
- Team Player.
- Can work with minimum supervision.
- Communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.
Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process.
Parallel to technical competence, recruitment, selection and hiring decisions will give due emphasize to assessing candidates value congruence and thorough background checks, police clearance reference check processes.
Applications that are late do not have a CV or certificates attached will be disqualified. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. E-mail applications should bear the job reference number of the position in the subject line of the email.
Applications including at least three traceable referees should be sent to: Resourcing.SOS@sos-zimbabwe.org
Deadline: 18 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe
Established in 1949, SOS Children's Villages International (CVI) is a dynamic, international social development organization working globally to meet the needs and protect the interests and rights of children without parental care and those who are at the risk of losing it.
SOS Children's Villages Association of Zimbabwe is a member of SOS International - a worldwide children's social welfare organisation, providing vulnerable children without homes with a family home and educational opportunities as well as strengthening families to reduce poverty.