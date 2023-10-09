Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Winwood College

Groundsman (Harare)

Winwood College
Oct. 03, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

A vacancy has risen for an Ancillary Staff of a Groundsman.

REF: GM/0923

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintain gardens and lawns.
  • Keeping and maintaining equipment and materials.
  • Keeping facilities and surrounding areas free from trash.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should be highly skilled and able to work under minimum supervision.
  • At least 5 O' Levels and must be able to communicate in English.
  • Qualifications for the role of groundsman are an added advantage.
  • Minimum of 2 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Must be able to follow applicable guidelines and procedures Send your CV to: admin@winwoodcollege.co.zwon

WhatsApp Number 0771303414

Deadline: 03 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Winwood College

Winwood College is a Private School with all the Hallmarks of an International school located in the heart of Old Windsor Park, Ruwa, Zimbabwe. The Visionary and Founder, Mr O. D. Muponda found it necessary to establish this great institution in 2014. Mr Muponda realised that the demands of the 21st Century required a new approach to education to fully prepare and equip our children for college, University and future careers. He converted what people knew as Old Windsor Stadium to a stunning Private school known as Winwood College.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International

Cleaner (Gwanda)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback