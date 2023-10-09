Groundsman (Harare)

Winwood College is a Private School with all the Hallmarks of an International school located in the heart of Old Windsor Park, Ruwa, Zimbabwe. The Visionary and Founder, Mr O. D. Muponda found it necessary to establish this great institution in 2014. Mr Muponda realised that the demands of the 21st Century required a new approach to education to fully prepare and equip our children for college, University and future careers. He converted what people knew as Old Windsor Stadium to a stunning Private school known as Winwood College.