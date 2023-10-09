Groundsman (Harare)
Job Description
A vacancy has risen for an Ancillary Staff of a Groundsman.
REF: GM/0923
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain gardens and lawns.
- Keeping and maintaining equipment and materials.
- Keeping facilities and surrounding areas free from trash.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be highly skilled and able to work under minimum supervision.
- At least 5 O' Levels and must be able to communicate in English.
- Qualifications for the role of groundsman are an added advantage.
- Minimum of 2 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Must be able to follow applicable guidelines and procedures Send your CV to: admin@winwoodcollege.co.zwon
WhatsApp Number 0771303414
Deadline: 03 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Winwood College
Winwood College is a Private School with all the Hallmarks of an International school located in the heart of Old Windsor Park, Ruwa, Zimbabwe. The Visionary and Founder, Mr O. D. Muponda found it necessary to establish this great institution in 2014. Mr Muponda realised that the demands of the 21st Century required a new approach to education to fully prepare and equip our children for college, University and future careers. He converted what people knew as Old Windsor Stadium to a stunning Private school known as Winwood College.