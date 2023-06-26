Group Chief Technology Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We inviting interested candidates to apply for an exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Zimnat Group’s Information & Communication Technology (ICT) division

Reporting to the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Group Chief Technology Officer will be responsible for envisioning and executing on the Group's Technology and Innovation Roadmap in a manner that meets budgeted cost, performance and lead times, and is based on international I.T Standards and Frameworks. S/he will be responsible for creating an environment that fosters a culture of innovation across the group, that attracts and enables successful innovations and modern IT solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

ICT Strategy & Roadmap:

Feedback