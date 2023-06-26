Group Chief Technology Officer (Harare)

Job Description
We inviting interested candidates to apply for an exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Zimnat Group’s Information & Communication Technology (ICT) division
Reporting to the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Group Chief Technology Officer will be responsible for envisioning and executing on the Group's Technology and Innovation Roadmap in a manner that meets budgeted cost, performance and lead times, and is based on international I.T Standards and Frameworks. S/he will be responsible for creating an environment that fosters a culture of innovation across the group, that attracts and enables successful innovations and modern IT solutions.
Duties and Responsibilities
ICT Strategy & Roadmap:
- Formulates and review Group IT strategy, objectives, performance targets & metrics.
- Formulates IT Architecture Principles and ensure their consistent application across the business.
- Develops integrated IT Policies & SOPs to govern IT operations.
- IT Budget preparation and tracking.
Innovation:
- Lead technology innovation initiatives, exploring emerging technologies that are relevant to the financial services industry and the company's business needs.
- Oversee the design, development, and maintenance of technology systems, applications, and infrastructure across the organization.
- Evaluate and select appropriate software platforms and tools that support our business processes while enhancing user experience.
Digitalization, Analytics & Infrastructure Solutions
- Key driver of Digital Transformation for the company’s end-to-end operations, particularly in the areas of Microfinance, Claims Processing and Customer Interaction.
- Understanding and translating operational/business needs to solution-level architecture and process improvement.
- Define, implement, and deliver business solutions to meet the expected business outcomes.
- Review and modernize the Group's hardware, operating systems, and tools.
Automation & Infrastructure Solutions:
- Identifies & develop cost-effective technological solutions for all aspects of the organization’s digital processes • Review and modernize the Group's hardware, operating systems and tools.
- Positions Zimnat's IT function as a driver of innovation.
- Automates core business processes to deliver on costs & efficiency KPIs.
Cyber Security & ICT Operations:
- Develops and maintain awareness of security policies, procedures, and guidelines based on industry best practices • Conducts risk assessments to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.
- Hardware, Network, and Infrastructure management for the Group.
IT Governance and Controls:
- Drive the development, update and embedding of IT governance frameworks to safeguard IT assets including IT standards, policies and procedures in line with COBIT 5.
- Delivers on IT & Information Security standards.
- Develops disaster recovery & business continuity plans including back-ups.
- IT Standards implementation & compliance.
Team Management:
- Assess capabilities and skills of IT team and proffer recommendations on training and development initiatives.
- Provides day to day leadership and management of the IT and Innovation department.
- Conducts performance measurement and management for all the IT personnel.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Business Studies qualification in Computing Science, Computer Science, Information Systems. A Masters’ Degree in a technology-related discipline would be an added advantage.
- Proven track record of professional achievements leading in a technology space, or similar leadership role, for least 4 to 5 years.
- Strategic thinker - understands the overall ambitions/ strategy of the organization, and how the ambitions can be realized.
- Good execution skill - able to implement strategies by thinking through steps of implementation, taking operational decisions, and putting personal effort as needed.
- Team Leader - an effective team leader, transformer of organizations and motivator. He/she will have to have the vision and the courage to break internal barriers, inject the required new talent and motivate them to create global thinking and design with local adjustments and executions.
- Initiative - the passion of the tech savvy individual will need to drive the company to the future through knowledge of technological trends to build into the digital transformation strategy.
- Project Management – capability to apply governance framework & procedures as described in PMBOK into execution process.
- Interpersonal skills - a forthright communicator able to build and maintain enthusiasm & relationships
- Able to operate in a dynamic, fast paced, and competitive environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, sex or disabilities should be sent through this link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=fIuti785vUepQuaBcyJLdwV6oppoMJ5Dg49HbEx9r81UMlJSWFlOWTlJOURVUFZQRk9OUjFDQTlFVy4u
Deadline: 26 June 2023
Zimnat
The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to Make Life Better through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. While upholding our values of integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish.
