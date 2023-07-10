Pindula|Search Pindula
Vivata Capital

Group Commercial Manager (Harare)

Vivata Capital
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

A group of companies is seeking a Group Commercial Manager to join its team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop, align and ensure effective implementation of the company's commercial operations by means of providing leadership, direction, structure, frameworks, models and roadmaps.
  • Identify areas of commercial and revenue growth within the park.
  • Monitor and manage all commercial operations to ensure optimal performance.
  • Ensure the sound collection, analysis and leveraging of data to ensure delivery of consistent customer service, commercial performance, and revenue targets.
  • Oversee development, implementation and monitoring of policies and SOPs, in support of commercial strategies.
  • Ensure sound stakeholder and contract management in support of the commercial strategy.
  • Oversee the development of visitor management and interpretation, and camp.
  • Ensure implementation of commercial standards, monitoring of performance and planned refurbishment.
  • Oversee the effective management and growth of the company's adventure activities.
  • Establish marketing plan and implementation from ideation to execution.
  • Enhancing customer services and managing customer centricity.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Business/ Commerce or an MBA in Business/ Commerce will be desirable.
  • Have a minimum of 8 - 10 years' work experience in commercial operations management at the senior management level.
  • Strong stakeholder management skills, project management skills.
  • Relationship building and time management skills
  • High-level communication, analytical and negotiation skills.

Other

How to Apply

To apply please send a copy of your CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com

Deadline: 28 July 2023

Vivata Capital

Website
+263 242 783 015
info@vivatacapital.co.za

Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.

