Group Commercial Manager (Harare)
Vivata Capital
Job Description
A group of companies is seeking a Group Commercial Manager to join its team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop, align and ensure effective implementation of the company's commercial operations by means of providing leadership, direction, structure, frameworks, models and roadmaps.
- Identify areas of commercial and revenue growth within the park.
- Monitor and manage all commercial operations to ensure optimal performance.
- Ensure the sound collection, analysis and leveraging of data to ensure delivery of consistent customer service, commercial performance, and revenue targets.
- Oversee development, implementation and monitoring of policies and SOPs, in support of commercial strategies.
- Ensure sound stakeholder and contract management in support of the commercial strategy.
- Oversee the development of visitor management and interpretation, and camp.
- Ensure implementation of commercial standards, monitoring of performance and planned refurbishment.
- Oversee the effective management and growth of the company's adventure activities.
- Establish marketing plan and implementation from ideation to execution.
- Enhancing customer services and managing customer centricity.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Business/ Commerce or an MBA in Business/ Commerce will be desirable.
- Have a minimum of 8 - 10 years' work experience in commercial operations management at the senior management level.
- Strong stakeholder management skills, project management skills.
- Relationship building and time management skills
- High-level communication, analytical and negotiation skills.
Other
How to Apply
To apply please send a copy of your CV to: careerszwe@gmail.com
Deadline: 28 July 2023
Vivata Capital’s focus is on the creation and execution of innovative investment strategies. Our investments are selected based on economic fundamentals which allow us to achieve superior returns through a disciplined, value oriented investment approach.
