Group Head - ICT (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Group Head -ICT. Reporting to the Group Finance Director, the Group Head - ICT will be responsible for the formulation of the Group's IT strategy, developing ICT plans and budgets, deploying appropriate ICT technologies and managing the Group ICT performance to ensure provision of effective, efficient, reliable and secure access to appropriate technologies and information resources.

The job requires a very strong understanding of both technical and business aspects, as well as the ability to understand market developments and opportunities from a macro-economic perspective. This role sits in the executive leadership team and contributes widely to the strategic direction of the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversight of the ICT function including service uptime, security, ICT systems and ICT applications.

Monitor compliance with ICT policies and procedures and provide quality control by ensuring secure and efficient infrastructure.

Manage IT capital and expenditure in line with agreed budgets.

Knowledge of Group ICT Set-ups and Digital Technologies in Agriculture are an added advantage.

Innovative with solid Agriculture Digital Technologies Project Management skills.

Knowledge and exposure to T24 Core Banking Systems, Mobile Banking and other digital platforms.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalent.

Master of Science (MS) in IT or a similar post graduate qualification.

MBA or MBL is a plus; 10+ years of experience in the financial services sector.

Knowledge of Agri-Tech, Insurance and Banking business systems, rules and regulations is a distinct added advantage.

Exposure to World Class ICT Systems.

Proven track record at senior level of leading an ICT team in a complex organization and delivering organizational objectives.

Ability to investigate and understand emerging technologies particularly in the banking, insurance and agriculture sectors and advise the Group.

Proven ability in managing technical experts and service providers including contract negotiations, and on-going system vendor relationships.

Demonstrable experience of successful ICT projects in a multi-faceted group.

Mature, with excellent people and strong stakeholder relations.

Experience in developing solutions for Agriculture Value Chains will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position being applied for as your e-mail subject reference.