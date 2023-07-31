Group Head: Internal Auditor (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Group Head - Internal Audit. Reporting to the Group Board of Directors with a dotted line to the Group Chief Executive Officer, the Group Head - Internal Audit will be responsible for the formulation of the Group's Internal Audit Strategy, including programmes and procedures to evaluate the effectiveness and adequacy of the Group's internal control environment; planning. organizing, directing, and controlling the day to day internal Audit activities and ensuring that all audit work is performed independently with due diligence and timeliness.

The role requires considerable, demonstrable experience in auditing complex information technology driven environments for compliance with applicable regulations, internal control regimes, development frameworks, and best practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and administer an annual audit plan efficiently.

Plan and oversee audits operational efficiencies and compliance with all policies, procedures and regulations.

Maintain a comprehensive system for recording all audit plans, work papers, findings, reports, and follow-up audits.

Ensure the timely and accurate completion of the audit plan.

Prepare and complete detailed audit work.

Conduct audit exit conferences.

Conduct special audits as required by management and issue results.

Recommend revisions and or additions to policies and procedures in order to improve operations as well as internal controls.

Perform analysis or conduct projects as requested by the Group.

Respond to ad hoc requests to address control issues on new business processes policies and procedures, and provide consultative services to management.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Auditing, Accounting, Finance or equivalent.

Chartered Accountant CA (Z).

Professional certification such as CIA is desirable.

MBA or MBL is a plus; 10+ years of experience in the financial services sector.

Knowledge of Insurance and Banking business systems, rules and regulations is a distinct added advantage.

Skills and Competencies: