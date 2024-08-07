Group ICT Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Group is looking for an ICT Supervisor, to support the ICT department. As the Group ICT Supervisor, you will be responsible for overseeing the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) operations within the organization. You will lead a team of ICT professionals, manage ICT projects, and ensure the smooth functioning of all ICT systems and services across the group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise and manage a team of ICT professionals, including assigning tasks, providing guidance, and conducting performance evaluations.

Develop and implement ICT strategies to support the organization's goals and objectives.

Oversee the installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of hardware, software, and network systems.

Ensure data security and integrity by implementing and maintaining appropriate security measures.

-Manage ICT projects from inception to completion, including budgeting and resource allocation.

Coordinate with internal stakeholders to understand ICT needs and provide effective solutions.

Stay current with ICT trends and technologies to recommend upgrades and improvements.

Provide training and support to staff on ICT systems and applications.

Conducting regular reviews of systems and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas.

Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.

Proven 5 years of experience in ICT management and supervision, preferably in a group or corporate setting.

Strong knowledge of ICT systems, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and project management.

Experience using Sage X3 V12 and Sage Evolution.

Excellent leadership and communication skills.

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and meet deadlines.

Certification in relevant ICT fields (e.g., CCNA, CISSP, CAPM) is advantageous.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their CVs together with the copies of their certificates in PDF format indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw, no later than the 16th of August 2024.