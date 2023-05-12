Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Group Projects Quantity Surveyor role that has arisen in our organisation based in Harare. Main responsibility is to manage and be responsible for all aspects of infrastructure projects cost management and contract administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Quantity Surveying or Building/Construction Economics

A minimum of three years having worked in similar roles/s

Qualification in Construction Project Management/Real Estate or Property Development will be an added advantage.

Professional membership with the Zimbabwe Institute of Quantity Surveyors (ZIQS) and or Project Management Institute (PMI) is desirable.

Experience of developing and implementing a range of project processes, including budgeting and project procurement

Detailed knowledge of past and current building and construction technologies, processes, materials, business, and legal matters.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple tasks.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to this email: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 May 2023