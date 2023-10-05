Group Safety Health and Environment Officer (SHE Officer)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
The Group SHE officer will be responsible for ensuring that the Group complies with Occupational Health Safety and Environment regulations while advising employees and management on maintaining a safe and healthy workplace.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and implementing SHE policies and procedures.
- Ensuring compliance with occupational health and safety guidelines in the workplace.
- Ensuring compliance and adherence in environmental laws.
- Promoting safe working environment by advising on safety measures.
- Conduction risk assessments and enforcing preventative measures.
- Emergency response and prevention of new hazards.
- Carrying out safety communications, awareness and training.
- Accident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis.
- Act as a point of conduct with inspectors from different organizations e.g NSSA, EMA etc.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bsc Occupational Safety and Health or related.
- OSHEMAC certificate an added advantage.
- At least 5 years working experience.
- Exposure in the mining or manufacturing industry a Distinct advantage.
- Ability to work in diverse industries.
- Candidate must be well versed with laws and regulations regarding Occupational Health, Safety and Environment.
- Must possession strong communication skills.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified candidates must email their CV and certified copies of certificates to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com
Deadline: 12 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Browse Jobs
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
Related Jobs
Kamativi Mining Company
SHEQ Officer
Deadline: