Group Safety Health and Environment Officer (SHE Officer)

Job Description

The Group SHE officer will be responsible for ensuring that the Group complies with Occupational Health Safety and Environment regulations while advising employees and management on maintaining a safe and healthy workplace.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing SHE policies and procedures.

Ensuring compliance with occupational health and safety guidelines in the workplace.

Ensuring compliance and adherence in environmental laws.

Promoting safe working environment by advising on safety measures.

Conduction risk assessments and enforcing preventative measures.

Emergency response and prevention of new hazards.

Carrying out safety communications, awareness and training.

Accident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis.

Act as a point of conduct with inspectors from different organizations e.g NSSA, EMA etc.

Qualifications and Experience

Bsc Occupational Safety and Health or related.

OSHEMAC certificate an added advantage.

At least 5 years working experience.

Exposure in the mining or manufacturing industry a Distinct advantage.

Ability to work in diverse industries.

Candidate must be well versed with laws and regulations regarding Occupational Health, Safety and Environment.

Must possession strong communication skills.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates must email their CV and certified copies of certificates to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 October 2023