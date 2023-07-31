GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)
Job Description
A branding company in Harare is looking for a competent sales rep to assist them in growing their customer base.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generate sales and perform sales review.
- Generate sales leads.
- Managing existing clients and identifying potential clients.
- Managing client communication from conception to completion of project.
- Tele-Sales and Cold Calling.
- Networking.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate or Diploma in a sales or marketing related program.
- A Degree is an added advantage.
- Drivers License is an added advantage.
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Sales rep for branding company (Harare, Zim, Zimbabwe) position.
Deadline: 26 August 2023
