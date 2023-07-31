GT Sales rep (Indoor and outdoor advertising company)

Job Description

A branding company in Harare is looking for a competent sales rep to assist them in growing their customer base.

Duties and Responsibilities

Generate sales and perform sales review.

Generate sales leads.

Managing existing clients and identifying potential clients.

Managing client communication from conception to completion of project.

Tele-Sales and Cold Calling.

Networking.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in a sales or marketing related program.

A Degree is an added advantage.

Drivers License is an added advantage.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.optimizehire.org/apply-job?i=Nzcx and select the Sales rep for branding company (Harare, Zim, Zimbabwe) position.

Deadline: 26 August 2023