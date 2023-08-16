Guesthouse Attendant: Department of Marketing

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that the check-in and check-out process runs as smoothly as possible and that guests are escorted to the correct room.

Responding to requests or complaints made by guests in a professional and polite manner in order to guarantee customer satisfaction.

Change bed linen and make beds.

Replace used towels.

Sweep and mop floors and carpets.

Dusting furniture.

Replenish bath care products (e.g. soap and shampoo).

Restock beverages and food items in the mini-bar.

Clean public areas such as corridors.

Report any technical issues and maintenance needs.

Address guests’ queries (e.g. on additional services).

Help guests retrieve lost items.

Ensure all assigned rooms are clean and tidy by the end of the shift.

Must be able to prepare all the types of meals as requested by the customers.

Qualifications and Experience

Must possess a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management or its equivalent.

A degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management would be an added advantage.

A minimum of five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language.

At least one (1) year experience in a Clerical/ Reception work.

Proficiency in Ms Office and Ms Excel, good communication skills and good telephone manners are a prerequisite.

The candidate should also be confident, fluent, flexible, reliable, possess a pleasant personality with a professional appearance and able to work independently.

Work experience as a Room Attendant would be an added advantage.

Experience with industrial cleaning equipment and products.

Good physical health and stamina.

Flexibility to work in shifts.

Ability to work with little or no supervision while meeting high-performance standards.

Excellent organization and supervision skills.

Ability to follow instructions.

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays with schedule flexibility.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to: