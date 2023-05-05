Pindula|
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Hardware Shop Supervisor

Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
May. 05, 2023
Job Description

We are seeking a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancy. Supervising hardware staff and daily activities, managing, evaluating and reporting on hardware productivity.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supervising hardware staff and daily activities.
  • Managing, evaluating and reporting on hardware productivity.
  • Tracking and coordinating the receipt, storage, and timely delivery of goods and materials.
  • Ordering supplies and maintaining suitable inventory levels.
  • Checking orders, bills, items received, inventory, and deliveries for accuracy.
  • Maintaining records, reporting relevant information, and preparing any necessary documentation.
  • Performing a daily inspection of the hardware grounds.
  • Coordinating and maintaining fleets and equipment.
  • Communicating and coordinating with other departments and customers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At Degree in Business Studies and/or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years relevant experience in the same position.
  • Strong working knowledge of hardware operations and management.
  • Time management skills and the ability to delegate.
  • Excellent leadership and organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are suitably qualified send the application and resume with email addresses of contactable work references to: hr@traversal.co.zw. Indicate POSITION in email subject line, applications without relevant subject line will not be considered.

NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and closed as applicable.

Deadline: 05 May 2023

Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.

https://www.traversal.co.zw

