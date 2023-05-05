Hardware Shop Supervisor

Job Description

We are seeking a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancy. Supervising hardware staff and daily activities, managing, evaluating and reporting on hardware productivity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising hardware staff and daily activities.

Managing, evaluating and reporting on hardware productivity.

Tracking and coordinating the receipt, storage, and timely delivery of goods and materials.

Ordering supplies and maintaining suitable inventory levels.

Checking orders, bills, items received, inventory, and deliveries for accuracy.

Maintaining records, reporting relevant information, and preparing any necessary documentation.

Performing a daily inspection of the hardware grounds.

Coordinating and maintaining fleets and equipment.

Communicating and coordinating with other departments and customers.

Qualifications and Experience

At Degree in Business Studies and/or equivalent.

At least 2 years relevant experience in the same position.

Strong working knowledge of hardware operations and management.

Time management skills and the ability to delegate.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are suitably qualified send the application and resume with email addresses of contactable work references to: hr@traversal.co.zw. Indicate POSITION in email subject line, applications without relevant subject line will not be considered.

NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and closed as applicable.

Deadline: 05 May 2023