Hardware Shop Supervisor

Job Description
We are seeking a suitable candidate to fill the above vacancy. Supervising hardware staff and daily activities, managing, evaluating and reporting on hardware productivity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervising hardware staff and daily activities.
- Managing, evaluating and reporting on hardware productivity.
- Tracking and coordinating the receipt, storage, and timely delivery of goods and materials.
- Ordering supplies and maintaining suitable inventory levels.
- Checking orders, bills, items received, inventory, and deliveries for accuracy.
- Maintaining records, reporting relevant information, and preparing any necessary documentation.
- Performing a daily inspection of the hardware grounds.
- Coordinating and maintaining fleets and equipment.
- Communicating and coordinating with other departments and customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- At Degree in Business Studies and/or equivalent.
- At least 2 years relevant experience in the same position.
- Strong working knowledge of hardware operations and management.
- Time management skills and the ability to delegate.
- Excellent leadership and organizational skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you are suitably qualified send the application and resume with email addresses of contactable work references to: hr@traversal.co.zw. Indicate POSITION in email subject line, applications without relevant subject line will not be considered.
NB: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and closed as applicable.
Deadline: 05 May 2023