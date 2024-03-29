Head: Analytical Chemistry Service Group
Job Description
Kutsaga Research, a globally recognized center for scientific excellence, is seeking a highly qualified and motivated individual to join our team as the Head of Analytical Chemistry Services Group. This leadership position offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of analytical chemistry.
As the Head of Analytical Chemistry Group at Kutsaga, you will play a pivotal role in advancing scientific research and innovation. You will lead a dynamic team of chemists, agronomists, and technicians, contributing to cutting-edge discoveries in the field of analytical chemistry. Your expertise will drive the development of protocols, research initiatives, and services that impact agriculture, including tobacco and cannabis cultivation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leadership and Team Management: Lead and inspire a multidisciplinary team, fostering a collaborative and innovative environment.
- Mentor and guide young scientists, nurturing their growth and professional development.
- Ensure effective communication and coordination within the group.
- Research and Protocol Development: Design and execute research projects related to analytical chemistry. Develop robust protocols for sample analysis, quality control, and data interpretation.
- Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies.
- Crop Analysis and Services: Conduct in-depth analyses of tobacco, cannabis, and other crop samples. Provide accurate and timely results to farmers, stakeholders, and regulatory bodies. Collaborate with other research teams to enhance crop productivity and sustainability.
- Collaboration and Networking: Foster partnerships with external organizations, universities, and industry experts. Represent Kutsaga at conferences, workshops, and scientific forums.
- Promote cross-disciplinary collaboration within the institution.
- Strategic Direction and Decision-Making: Work closely with Senior Management to align analytical chemistry goals with overall institutional objectives.
- Provide strategic insights and recommendations for resource allocation and investment.
- Ensure compliance with regulatory standards and ethical guidelines.
- Industry Insights: Stay abreast of industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in analytical chemistry.
- Ensure that the laboratory aligns its practices with organizational goals and remains at the forefront of scientific advancements.
Qualifications and Experience
- MSc degree in Chemistry or equivalent: The successful candidate must have a master’s degree in chemistry or a related field.
- Minimum 10 years of experience as a chemist: Demonstrated expertise in analytical techniques, quality control, method development, and instrumentation.
- Proven leadership experience in managing scientific teams.
- Expertise in analytical techniques, including gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography (LC), and mass spectrometry.
- Understanding of crop science, particularly tobacco and cannabis.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Strategic thinking and the ability to drive impactful decisions.
- Strong leadership skills: Ability to inspire and guide a team toward achieving organizational goals.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills: Effective collaboration with colleagues, stakeholders, and clients.
- Problem-solving mindset: Proactive in addressing challenges and finding innovative solutions.
Reporting Structure:
This position (Head of Analytical Chemistry Services Group) will report directly to the Executive Director – Research, Development and Extension.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their CV, cover letter, and references to: hr@kutsaga.co.zw. Please include “Head of Analytical Chemistry Services Group” in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences. Join us in advancing scientific knowledge and making a positive impact on agriculture and the environment. Apply today!
Deadline: 10 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.