Head Business (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for Head- Business has arisen within EmpowerBank. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply. The succesful candidate shall be responsible for rendering an independent, objective evaluation of effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee branch operations, business development, team development, systems and processes, to ensure productivity and excellent results delivery.

Coach, Mentor and Supervise core business staff and ensure that they are adequately trained.

Works with the Chief Executive Officer and other Heads to influence the creation and communication of company strategy, business priorities and targets for the branch managers and ensures there are systems in place to enable the branch managers to receive the information in a timely manner.

Ensures that the retail operation complies with all policies and procedures relating to security, health and safety etc..

Takes a lead role in building a strong sales management culture within the operations team.

Ensure the processing and approval of all loans granted.

Reviews and recommends approvals for all SMEs/Group and personal loans which are above own lending limit on a daily basis to the Management Credit Committee.

Ensure that the credit policies and procedures are in line with regulatory requirements.

Prepares Board Credit Committee papers on a quarterly basis and as and when these are required.

Qualifications and Experience

University degree in Accounting, Economics, Business Administration or related field.

A Masters Degree in Accounting, Economics and Business Administration or related field.

At least 10 years of professional credit and retail experience and 5 years of which should be at managerial level.

Experience in banking in a managerial capacity.

Excellent skills in lending processes and debt recovery.

Strong managerial, business development, analytical and research skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 20 October 2023