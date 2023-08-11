Head Coach: Zimbabwe U17 Men’s Team

Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National teams.

Duties and Responsibilities

Shall be Assistant Coach of the Zimbabwe U20 National Men’s Team.

Shall be Head Coach of Zimbabwe U17 National Men’s Team.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement of a CAF -C License or its Equivalent.

Two (2) years’ experience of handling top flight domestic football.

Experience in Schools Football will be an added Advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am