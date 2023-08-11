Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Head Coach: Zimbabwe U20 Women’s National Team
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
Job Description
ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Shall be Assistant Coach of the Zimbabwe National Women Teams.
- Shall be Head Coach of Zimbabwe U20 Women’s National Team.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum requirement of a CAF - B License or its Equivalent.
- Two (2) years’ experience of handling top flight domestic football.
- Being Female is an added Advantage.
- Experience in Women Schools Football.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw
Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
Browse Jobs
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football in Zimbabwe. It is responsible for organising national football competitions in Zimbabwe and managing the Zimbabwe national football teams.
The current ZIFA was founded in 1979. It has been affiliated with FIFA since 1965 and has been a member of the CAF since 1980.
