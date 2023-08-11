Head Coach: Zimbabwe Women National Teams

Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall Management Supervisor of the ZIFA Women National Football Teams Strategy.

Overall Coaching Supervisor of the Zimbabwe National Women Teams.

Head Coach of the Senior Women National Team (Mighty Warriors).

Direct planning, organizing and execution of Team programs.

Maintaining records regarding National team performances.

To scout, monitor and select Zimbabwean players in the Domestic and foreign leagues.

Ensure maximum understanding of team rules and competitions regulations.

Submission of detailed plan for Camps and pre-competition training.

Professional management of backroom staff and player.

Draw up and present detailed reports on team activities to the office of ZIFA Secretary General/ CEO.

Implement the overall ZIFA Women National Football Teams Strategy.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement of a CAF - B License or its Equivalent.

Two years’ experience of handling top flight African football at National Team or Club Continental Level.

Being Female is an added Advantage.

Experience in International African Football.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am