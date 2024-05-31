Head Corporate Services (Harare)
Proserve Consulting Group
Job Description
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of a premier financial institution, the incumbent will be responsible for design and implementation of effective Corporate Affairs, Public Relations and Communication Strategy targeting both external and internal stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and implementation of a Corporate Affairs, Public Relations and Communication strategy.
- Guide communication of the organisation’s key strategic areas.
- Guide the organisations social media and other communication platforms for optimal stakeholder engagement.
- Contribute to the Organisation’s Brand visibility and presence.
- Strengthen and maintain healthy relationships with key stakeholders.
- Lead the organisation Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.
- Manage media coverage to maintain the organisation’s good reputation and image.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of a Degree in Media Studies/ Public Relations/Journalism.
- A Master’s degree is an added advantage.
- At least 7 years’ experience in Public Relations or Communication at Senior Management level.
- Solid experience in coordinating successful PR campaigns.
- Demonstrable track record in executing effective consumer and corporate communications programmes for large organisations.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered, submit your application to: emmanuel.jinda@proservehr.com or to calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or alternatively visit www.proservehr.com to apply and register
