Head Corporate Services (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of a premier financial institution, the incumbent will be responsible for design and implementation of effective Corporate Affairs, Public Relations and Communication Strategy targeting both external and internal stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and implementation of a Corporate Affairs, Public Relations and Communication strategy.

Guide communication of the organisation’s key strategic areas.

Guide the organisations social media and other communication platforms for optimal stakeholder engagement.

Contribute to the Organisation’s Brand visibility and presence.

Strengthen and maintain healthy relationships with key stakeholders.

Lead the organisation Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Manage media coverage to maintain the organisation’s good reputation and image.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a holder of a Degree in Media Studies/ Public Relations/Journalism.

A Master’s degree is an added advantage.

At least 7 years’ experience in Public Relations or Communication at Senior Management level.

Solid experience in coordinating successful PR campaigns.

Demonstrable track record in executing effective consumer and corporate communications programmes for large organisations.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered, submit your application to: emmanuel.jinda@proservehr.com or to calistas.bumhira@proservehr.com or alternatively visit www.proservehr.com to apply and register