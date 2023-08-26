Head-Custodial Banking (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting and challenging career opportunity has arisen within CBZ BANK for the position of Head, Custodial Services. If you are willing to join a team of energized and passionate experts who are driven to take Finance into the digital age, this is a career opening for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement the strategic and operational plans for Custodial Services.

Coordinate the activities of the various sections in Custodial Services to drive financial and market growth.

Develop and maintain effective relationships with Pension Funds, Brokers, Asset Management companies, Government and Regulatory bodies and Trade bodies.

Participate in the development and implementation of the Bank’s sustainability standards and sustainability strategy.

Align Custodial Services strategies to the Bank’s sustainability standards.

Design and implement risk management systems and controls.

Entrench sound corporate governance principles that comply with all regulatory requirements.

Manage the timely submission of all relevant reports and returns to SECZ.

Monitor and ensure reconciliations are timely undertaken.

Manage the efficient settlement of trades.

Lead in translating and interpreting government statutory instruments and other laws for the function.

Identify new opportunities for business growth and nurturing profitable partnerships.

Recommend to Bank EXCO pricing strategies for Custodial services.

Identify skills and training gaps and propose appropriate training interventions.

Lead, discipline and motivate staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Have a degree in Banking and Finance, Business Studies, Marketing, Economics, Accounting or similar from a recognized and reputable tertiary institution.

Possess a postgraduate qualification such as MBA, MBL, MSc or similar.

Should have at least 5 years’ experience as a senior manager or similar in a banking or related financial services institution.

Have a full IOBZ Diploma or similar professional qualification.

Possession of extensive knowledge and experience in capital markets operations is essential for this role.

Should possess solid understanding of regional and global custodial operations.

Possess in depth knowledge of Securities and Exchange Commission Zimbabwe (SECZ) regulations and related governing legislation.

Should possess above average communication and presentation skills and ability to relate well at all levels.

Possess good computer skills and appreciation of various digital working tools and platforms.

Should be able to think, anticipate and act strategically.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for this career opportunity send your detailed CV and proof of qualifications on: careers@cbz.co.zw

Deadline: 01 September 2023